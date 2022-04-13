Lahore CCPO removed from post

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, a Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), has been transferred.

He has been ordered to immediately report to the establishment division until further orders.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev is a Pakistani police officer in grade 21. (PSP).

He worked for the Punjab government as a CCPO in Lahore.

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision to dismiss the petition for the removal of the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) from his post due to his status as a grade-21 officer has been appealed.