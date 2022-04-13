Exports to Italy increase 34pc to $651m in 8 months

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Italy witnessed an increase of 34.69pc during the first eight months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Italy were recorded at $651.691m during July-February (2021-22) against exports of $483.830m during July- February (2020-21), showing growth of 34.69pc, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports to Italy also increased by 18.88 percent by going up from $ 68.825m during February 2021 against the exports of $81.826m in February 2022, the SBP data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the export to Italy also witnessed nominal increase of 0.80pc in February 2022 as compared to the exports of $81.176m in January 2021.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 28.11 percent in eight months, from US $16.092bto US $ 20.616b.

On the other hand, the imports from Italy during the period under review were recorded at $534.571m against $347.776m last year, showing growth of 53.71pc during the first eight months of fiscal year 2021-22. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the imports from Italy increased by 40.66 percent, by going up from $41.462m during February 2021 against the exports of $58.323m in February 2022, the data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the imports from Italy however witnessed decrease of 40.93pc in February 2022 as compared to the exports of $98.745m in January 2022.

The overall imports into the country increased by 49.11pc, from US $32.123bto US $47.901b.