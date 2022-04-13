Xi tells CPC cadres to make every possible effort to ensure people’s happy lives

HAIKOU: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday called on Party cadres to make “every possible effort” to ensure that people can live happy lives.

“What the CPC cares about is how to make sure the lives of Chinese people of all ethnic groups are getting better everyday,” Xi said while visiting Maona, a village in the city of Wuzhishan, during his inspection tour in the southern province of Hainan.

Noting that the CPC does not have its own interests, Xi said Party officials should not harbor any selfish interests, and they should devote themselves to the improvement of people’s lives.

Xi walked into the homes of local ethnic Li people, and had cordial exchanges with village cadres and villagers.

At the village’s public square, villagers extended warm welcome to Xi.

“We have attained a moderately prosperous society in all respects and are marching toward modernization and promoting common prosperity,” Xi said, urging solid efforts to consolidate poverty alleviation achievements and align them with the full advancement of rural revitalization. Xinhua