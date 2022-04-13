Industry credit lines revisited to meet oil imports: SBP chief

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Chairman Masroor Khan and Member (Oil) Zain-ul-Abideen Qureshi met the senior official of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to discuss credit limits to the oil industry. According to a press statement issued on Tuesday, the meeting where Ogra officials met SBP Governor Reza Baqir, Deputy Governor and his team, discussed matters pertaining to enhancement of credit limits to the oil industry. Dr Baqir confirmed that the oil industry credit lines have been revisited by allowing the industry to meet the import petroleum products in the country. The Ogra management appreciated the cooperation of the central bank declaring it as a good step towards facilitation of the oil industry.













