Bitcoin falls to $40,480 in mixed trading

The cryptocurrency market remained mixed on Tuesday, with market capitalisation inching 0.1 percent up to $1.99 trillion. As of 1330 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dipped by 1.39 percent to $40,480. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $766.5 billion. Bitcoin has shed 13 percent of its value during the last seven days. Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, edged up by 0.80 percent to $3,068. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $361 billion. ETH has been 12.7 percent down in the past seven days.

Similarly, XRP price surged by 1.40 percent to reach $0.720. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $71.9 billion with this increase. XRP has shed 13.1 percent of its value during the last seven days.