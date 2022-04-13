Noor Alam files complaint against citizen

Noor Alam Khan filed a complaint with the secretariat police against a citizen for insulting him during Iftar.

“I went to the hotel with my friends for Iftar. Senators Must and I were with me.

“Afa Nawaz Khokhar, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Faisal Karim Kundi,” he wrote in the FIR.

“An unidentified man then began shouting and threatening to kill me,” he added. We ignored him and went to Iftar, but when he returned, he hurled abuse at us and attacked us.”

He also claimed that PTI employees had previously used such a tactic to harass him. He emphasized the importance of law enforcement taking notice and assisting him in such a situation.