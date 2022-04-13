Sonam shares adorable pregnancy photos with Anand Ahuja, writes ‘obsessed with you’

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few photos from her maternity photoshoot with husband Anand Ahuja. She shared the photos with the caption, “Obsessed with you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal.”

Sonam opened up about her pregnancy via Instagram in March. Sharing a few photos of herself and Anand, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ? #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

Since then, Sonam Kapoor has shared quite a few photos flaunting her baby bump.

Earlier this year, Sonam and Anand’s Delhi residence was robbed of items worth Rs 2.41 crore. While the incident occurred in February, it was shared with the media only last week. Amrutha Guguloth, DCP, said, “We received a complaint from the family alleging that cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore had been stolen. They noticed it on February 11, but lodged a formal police complaint on February 23. Our staff immediately registered an FIR the same day. Teams have been formed and an examination of the evidence is underway.” “We suspect the domestic help or workers at the complainant’s residence could be involved in the theft. There are more than 20 workers in the house and police have questioned many of them,” a senior police officer said. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Blind. Sonam plays a visually challenged cop in the film.