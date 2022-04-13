Army to uphold constitution at all costs

The country’s top military brass Tuesday took notice of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The statement comes after 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the conference which was attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders. The forum expressed complete confidence in the leadership’s well-considered stance to uphold the constitution and rule of law, at all costs, according to military’s media wing.

The statement was made a day after the joint opposition ousted former premier Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. Khan claimed that there was a foreign conspiracy for a regime change in Pakistan. The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats.

The army chief expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations and response mechanism to deal with the emerging challenges. The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses.

National security of Pakistan is sacrosanct, the military’s media wing said. “Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise.”

Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances, the ISPR quoted Gen Qamar as saying.

The military has come under criticism this week, especially in

the wake of former prime minister Imran Khan’s ouster through a successful vote of no-confidence. Trends against the armed forces and its leadership have seen intense activity on social media platforms such as Twitter. Slogans critical of the army were also chanted during country-wide protests staged on Sunday in support of Imran Khan.