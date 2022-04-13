Kim Kardashian drools over her ex Kanye West’s new flame Chaney Jones: ‘She seems like the sweetest’

Kim Kardashian gushed over her ex Kanye West’s new girlfriend Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to her, saying ‘she seems like the sweetest.’

The 41-year old has also shared her feelings about Kanye West in new interview, saying she wants the father of her kids to be happy.

Kanye West – who has legally changed his name to Ye – is currently dating his new flame Jones after ending his relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

“I just want him to be happy. She seems like the sweetest,” the mom-of -four said during a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch.

Kim added: “Whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I just think that it’ll reflect in your life, in your work, how you are as a parent. As long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that.”

She went on to admit: “We have so much love for each other, we really do. We’re always family.”

Admiring the rapper’s new girlfriend, Pete Davidson’s sweetheart Kim apparently tried to make Kanye understand that he should also pay whole respect to her comedian boyfriend.