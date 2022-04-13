Kim Kardashian’s first chat, date, kiss about her relationship with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has finally shared everything about her romantic journey with Pete Davidson, revealing her first chat, date, kiss, and everything she’s enjoying with the comedian.

During an episode of the Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Kim told host Amanda Hirsch that they had chatted at New York City’s Met Gala in September but had not yet exchanged numbers.

‘I knew him and even saw him at The Met. His story is that he was like, you know, had been asking around for my number a little bit and everyone, like, wasn’t really sure, like, you know, is she going through a divorce?’ said Kim.

‘And so he just gave me good advice and he was like, “Hey, take my number. If you, if you need anything.” And I couldn’t get in my phone with the gloves. And I was like, “Oh, I have gloves. And I can’t.” He was like, alright cool. And he, like walked away, but I was going to be like, “Oh, but take my,” you know, and then, but it was like, no.’

Pete and Kim only spent time together the day she appeared on Saturday Night Live where she felt a ‘zing’ during their ‘stage kiss’ for the Aladdin skit.

She said they did not ‘connect’ until the day she hosted SNL on October 9.

The mum-of four also shared that they had a ‘chill’ first date at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles some time after SNL.

And then they ‘privately hung out.’ Kim said on their first date they did not do much: ‘We just chilled and hung out.’

As far as that date at Knott’s Berry Farm, she said she was not ready to go public with Davidson yet as they wanted to get to know each other better first.

And Kim added she is so happy these days that it’s hard for her to talk about her split from Kanye West, saying: ‘I almost don’t want to talk about the Kanye divorce because I know that it’s like less of a fun topic.