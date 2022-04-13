PTI to move court over ‘harassment’ of activists

PTI’s Central Secretary General Asad Umar on Tuesday said the party had drafted a petition regarding the alleged harassment of its social media activists and would file it in the high courts on Wednesday. The development comes after recent reports that online activists associated with the PTI’s social media wing were allegedly being harassed in the aftermath of party chairman Imran Khan’s ouster from the prime minister’s office via a no-confidence movement. Azhar Mashwani, the former focal person for digital media in Punjab, claimed earlier in the day that the Federal Investigation Agency was harassing PTI social media volunteers across the country. He had called on the party leadership to take the matter to the courts.

The PTI-affiliated Insaf Lawyers Forum also called on party chairman Imran Khan in a meeting in which a “deep concern” was expressed over the alleged incidents of PTI workers, particularly social media workers, being harassed.

The home of Dr Arslan Khalid, Khan’s focal person on digital media, was allegedly raided in Lahore by 11 unidentified men in the wee hours of Sunday. PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill had said that the raid was anticipated and so Dr Khalid was sent somewhere else. The purported raid had drawn concerned reactions from senior PTI leadership.