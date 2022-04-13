Britney Spears shows off her ‘small’ baby bump after announcing pregnancy

Pop star Britney Spears showed off her ‘small belly’ after announcing her pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.

The singer, 40, put her midsection on display as she modeled an array of ab-baring outfits in video posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

‘So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing (pregnant woman emoji)…’ she wrote in the caption. ‘… I had to do the flower on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker … I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit… Well barely!!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door???’

Britney changed into a number of outfits which ranged from a heart print mini dress to a flirty long sleeve crop top that put her ‘small belly’ on full display.

Britney Spears revealed her pregnancy in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, writing: ‘So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.’