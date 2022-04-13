Pakistan wants to positively engage with US: Shehbaz

The new government wishes to constructively and positively engage with the US to promote shared goals of peace, security, and development in the region, the Prime Minister’s Office said Tuesday.

“We welcome US reaffirmation of long-standing ties with Pakistan,” the PM’s Office said in response to comments made by the White House on the assumption of office by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The statement added that Pakistan looks forward to deepening its “important relationship” with the United States based on the principles of equality, mutual interest, and mutual benefit.

The response follows White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s statement, wherein, she said a democratic Pakistan is critical to the interests of the United States.

In a press briefing at the White House, Psaki said: “We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principles, we don’t support one political party over another.”

The White House press secretary said the United States “certainly” supports the principles of rule of law and equal justice under the law.

Psaki added that the US values its long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests – that remains unchanged regardless of who the leadership is.

Meanwhile, after being sworn in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his good wishes, expressing his wish for peaceful and cooperative ties with India.

Following the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the office of the prime minister, the Opposition’s joint candidate Shehbaz was elected as the premier – having secured 174 votes.

Responding to a tweet from Modi, the newly elected premier said: “Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable.”

“Let’s secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people,” wrote PM Shehbaz.

Indian PM Modi on Monday had congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the 23rd premier of Pakistan.

In his congratulatory message to Shehbaz on Twitter, PM Modi said: “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

“India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” he said. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

According to the Russian embassy in Pakistan, Putin has expressed hope that Shehbaz’s activities will “contribute to further development of the Pakistan-Russia cooperation and partner interaction on the Afghan settlement as well as countering international terrorism. Prior to Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and India’s Narendra Modi had also congratulated Shehbaz on his election.

Shehbaz was sworn in as the prime minister on April 11, 2022, following the successful ouster of PTI chief Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion, making him the first premier to be ousted through the democratic process.