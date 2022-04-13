Abbasi ‘advises’ new govt to dissolve NAB

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday urged the new government to dissolve the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) whose chairman Javed Iqbal was “fully under the control” of former premier Imran Khan.

“NAB’s employees looted and tortured people for years. It’s time they should be held accountable,” he said at a media talk in Islamabad today morning.

Abbasi came down on the chairman of the bureau, accusing him of “being fully under control” of PTI Chairman and former PM Imran Khan. “He used to take instructions [from the previous government].”

He claimed that there was a minister in Imran Khan’s office who used to issue orders to the NAB chief regarding lodging fake cases, arresting people and defaming them. “This is your NAB chairman … who stayed quiet on Imran Khan’s corruption,” the PML-N leader added.

“The weak NAB chairman will now go after Imran’s friends,” he claimed, adding that the accountability watchdog had failed to file a single reference over the alleged corruption in Imran’s government. The facts about NAB will be brought to light soon, he added.

Abbasi said the government will move courts to seek the installation of cameras inside the accountability courts to expose the reality of NAB’s accountability drive.

In a comment on the protest movement by Imran, Abbasi said the new government will complete its tenure whereas Imran will keep roaming the streets. He also criticised the former government for ruining the country.

He also lamented that NAB couldn’t prove a single reference or inquiry against PML-N leaders in the last four years. “Why didn’t they investigate people who were involved in corruption worth billions [of rupees] and were sitting in the federal cabinet,” Abbasi demanded.

Now, he announced, was time to hold NAB accountable. “We are not taking revenge from anyone. We just want to expose the reality of NAB in front of the public. Accountability exists in the country but if you want to indulge in corruption, go to NAB,” Abbasi said. “We won’t arrest anyone. Weak people like the NAB chairman will be the first person to arrested Imran Khan’s people. But this is not our way,” Abbasi pointed out, adding that the PML-N had always maintained its honour and respect in politics. Whatever happened in the last four years, he reiterated, would be kept in front of the public.