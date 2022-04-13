Five cops martyred in rocket attack on police vans

At least five cops embraced martyrdom in a terrorist rocket attack and heavy gun fire on mobile vans of DSP and SHO Kulachi police on Tuesday night. One police van caught fire in the attack due to which bodies five police officials were burnt, confirmed Kulachi police here, adding that DSP Kulachi Fazl Subhan received critical injuries in the attack along with Constables Imran, Jamshaid and Yahya and were rushed to DHQ hospital. Later the police and armed forces reached on the spot and started search operation in the area. The funeral prayer of the martyred police personnel was offered at Police Line here wherein RPO Shaukat Abbass, DPO Najam ul Hassan and officers of Pak Army and representatives of district administration were present. The martyred police personnel were identified as Havaldar Kamran, Constables Mir Ali, Jamshaid, Munawer and driver constable Abdur Rehman. The bodies of martyred police personnel were buried at their native towns with official protocol.













