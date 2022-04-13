Performance of anti-women harassment cell reviewed

District Police Officer Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan Tuesday reviewed the performance of Anti-Women Harassment Cell. In-charge Anti-Women Harassment Cell Sub-Inspector Amara Akram while giving a briefing said that 343 reports of harassment of women were received during the current year, out of which, 210 cases were registered while counter-action was found on 46 reports, 50 affidavits and 37 reports were found to be bogus. The DPO Sargodha expressed satisfaction over the performance of Anti-Women Harassment Cell. On the occasion, he said that the scope of anti-woman harassment was being extended to the police station level and special training was being imparted to the investigating officers stationed in the police station for investigation of crimes against women.













