Former MPA Sardar Muhammad Omer Khan Leghari passes away

Sardar Muhammad Omer Khan Leghari cousin of ex president Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari passed away in Lahore He was eighty eight years old. Son of Sardar Atta Muhammad Khan Leghari ICS officer was born on April 23, 1934 in Cambridge where his father was attending University. Sardar Omer Khan attended Aitchison College Lahore. He was keen cyclist competing at national. He was a known antique car enthusiast. Belonging to an influential political family, he was an ex vice chairman of Rajanpur District council, member of Provincial Council of The Punjab in 1980 and 1983, and was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab in 1985 and 1988. His younger brother Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari and nephew Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari are sitting MNAs and his nephews Muhammad Mohsin Leghari and Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari are currently members of the Punjab provincial assembly. Dua for the departed soul will be held on Thursday 14th April at 24 Main Gulberg at 5 pm.













