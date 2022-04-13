Modi regime books senior Hurriyat leader under black law in Srinagar

Indian authorities booked senior Hurriyat leader, Mushtaqul Islam under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted him to Kotbhalwal jail in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Mushtaqul Islam was arrested by Indian police, last week of March, during a house raid in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported. The authorities invoked black law PSA against the leader and shifted him from Batamaloo Police Station, Srinagar, to Kothbalwal jail in Jamm APHC leaders in their statements in Srinagar termed the act as blatant harassment aimed at silencing the political dissents in Kashmir.













