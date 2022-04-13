PBM to provide scholarships to 400 students

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three universities to provide scholarships to 400 deserving students. The MoU was inked with Federal Urdu University, Women University of Mardan and Thal University Bhakkar to keep the deserving students to continue pursuing their studies.

Under the MoUs, PBM would support 100 deserving students of Federal Urdu University, 200 post-graduate deserving students of Women University of Mardan and 100 deserving students of Thal University Bhakkar every year. Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar signed the MoUs with the Incharge Federal Urdu University, Dr. Amir Nadeem, Vice Chancellor Women University of Mardan, Prof. Dr. Ghazala Yasmeen and Vice Chancellor Thall University of Bhakkar, Dr. Islam Ullah. Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas said PBM was leading the country towards a social welfare state with its eminent pro-poor services.

He further highlighted the PBM’s proactive contribution towards poverty reduction in the country. Managing Director PBM also expressed his enthusiasm to support the deserving and promising students of the country enabling them to complete their education.