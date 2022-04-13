Constitution of law committees at tehsil level agreed

Women’s Parliamentarians Caucus (WPC) and Commission on the Status of Balochistan Women (CSBW) on Tuesday agreed to constitute the law committees at Tehsil level besides taking joint action for the provision of equal opportunities to women in the political, social and administrative setup of Balochistan. This was agreed upon during a meeting held between Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson Women’s Parliamentary Caucus and Fauzia Shaheen, Chairperson of the Commission on the Status of Women, here at the Law department.

Chairperson WPC Dr. Rubaba Khan Baledi while talking to Chairperson CSBW Fauzia Shaheen said”In order to bring the social status of women on an equal footing, awareness with legislation is indispensable.”

“Over a time, gender based discriminatory attitudes are changing but still a lot to be done,” she said and added that providing a conducive environment by overcoming all obstacles to women’s development is our priority. Parliamentary Secretary said that legislation would be enacted for the establishment of proposed law committees at the Tehsil level for the elimination of domestic violence and in this regard consultation with the Commission on the Status of Women and Civil Society would be ensured.

“Law Committees could be helpful in solving the problems faced by women at the local level,” she hoped. Chairperson Women Parliamentarians Forum further stressed the need to continue the consultation process with the concerned stakeholders in the matter. Fauzia Shaheen, Chairperson of the Commission on the Status of Women on the occasion apprised Parliamentary Secretary Law about women’s representation in the Cabinet and concerns of women and civil society on the non-allocation of women seats in the administrative posts including Tehsildar.