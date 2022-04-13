Profiteers fined for overpricin

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Tuesday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan and recovered fine of Rs37500 from 32 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs10500 from 12 shopkeepers. In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro took action against profiteers and recovered fine of Rs2000 from four shopkeeper. The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf visited various markets and collected fines of Rs5000 from six shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices. In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro paid visit to different markets and collected fine of Rs20000 from nine shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 11 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.