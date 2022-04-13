Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank relocates to a new head office

After a strong performance in 2021 and beside its ambitious expansion and diversification plan in 2022, Advans Pakistan pursued its transformation with the opening of its new head office in Karachi Pakistan, Tuesday.

The launch event was attended by senior representatives of industry, regulatory bodies and microfinance sector, customers of Advans Pakistan, media and others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony CEO Advans Pakistan, Guillaume VALENCE said that as a Group, Advans is an international venture, backed by multilateral and national development organisations (EIB, IFC, KfW, AFD, CDC, FMO), and its main objective is to positively impact lives of small business owners by providing them effective financial services, including business loans, and therefore contribute to economic growth and employment of its countries of operations.

In Pakistan, Advans is operating under SBP’s regulation for Microfinance Bank. The Pakistani subsidiary has recently accelerated its expansion with multiple branches opened in Sindh in 2021 and 2022 and an ambitious national expansion plan starting in 2023. In addition, Advans Pakistan has started diversifying its activities in order to better serve agri-business owners and its services and channels to support its clients in their daily business and personal lives. As an employer, Advans is currently recruiting at high pace to support its growth plans, and investing massively in its talents to develop its future managers. Advans has great development and expansion plans in Pakistan and ambition to become the preferred financial institution of small businesses in Pakistan.