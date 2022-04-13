Faysal Bank & TPL Insurance join hands to offer women Takaful coverage

Faysal Bank Limited, the best emerging Islamic bank in Pakistan & TPL Life Insurance (Window Takaful Operations) (TPLL), Pakistan’s first InsurTech, have joined hands to offer “Women Takaful Coverage” to Faysal Islami Amal women’s account holders.

With this signing, Faysal Bank Limited & TPL Life Insurance (Window Takaful Operations) have taken a step towards further strengthening their existing partnership and introduced a Women specific Takaful coverage proposition for Faysal Islami Amal Women’s Account holders which is best in class across the industry.

Under this plan, women will get coverage for major critical illnesses, and the benefit of income continuation, along with unlimited online health consultation access via TPL Life’s mobile app and attractive discounts on lifestyle items. The agreement was signed by Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO Faysal Bank & Mr. Ali Jameel, Group CEO TPL Corp. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank said, “Faysal Bank is a progressive Islamic Bank which focuses on empowerment and financial inclusion of women.

The Amal account is another step towards offering best in class services and financial solutions to our female customers. We look forward to further enhancing our collaboration with TPL Life to develop customer centric value propositions.” Ali Jameel, Group CEO, TPL Corp stated, “We are pleased to further expand and strengthen our partnership with Faysal Bank, who shares the same vision as ours to empower Pakistani women and recognize their importance and invaluable contribution to the society.