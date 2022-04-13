UN urges Mexico to tackle ‘alarming’ rise in disappearances

Mexico must act immediately to tackle an alarming trend of rising enforced disappearances, facilitated by “almost absolute impunity” and in some cases involving public officials, a United Nations committee said Tuesday.”Organized crime has become a central perpetrator of disappearance in Mexico, with varying degrees of participation, acquiescence or omission by public servants,” the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances said.The number of people registered as disappeared in Mexico stands at more than 95,000, including 112 who were added during the committee’s visit from November 15 to 26, it said.According to the National Register of Disappeared Persons, there were 8,000 new cases in each of the past five years, the report noted.While men between 15 and 40 years old are most affected, disappearances of boys and girls from the age of 12, as well as of adolescents and women, are increasing, the committee said.













