Brooklyn Beckham debuts new name on Instagram after marrying Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham is now a Peltz!

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s 23-year-old son of has renewed his name on Instagram, a day after tying the knot with ladylove Nicola Peltz on April 9 in Miami.

As per the sources, “Brooklyn is head over heels for Nicola – it’s a huge sign of his commitment to her, and his love for her.”

His name now goes by ‘brooklynpeltzbeckham’ on the social media site, thus contributing to his wife’s legacy.

However, Brooklyn in the past, has paid ode to Nicola with his love for tattoos. The 23-year-old has inked Nicola’s eyes and a note from her on his back.

Not to forget, the love birds also wear each other’s gold-plated wisdom teeth.

“My mom had my wisdom tooth from like five years ago, which is very bizarre, in her closet. So I did the same for him. He wears mine and I wear his,” Nicola shared in 2021.