PTI changes Karachi public meeting date from April 17 to 16

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to change the date of its public meeting in Karachi from April 17 to a day earlier on April 16.

Now, PTI chairman Imran Khan will address the public meeting in Karachi on April 16 instead of April 17.

Meanwhile, the party also canceled the press conference of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin and Muzammil Aslam.

The press conference was scheduled to be held at Governor House, Karachi at 11 am on Tuesday (today).

It will now be held at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday (tomorrow).