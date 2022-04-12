PIA to launch direct flights to Australia from April 22

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is done with all preparations to commence direct flight operations for Australia from April 22.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the first flight will leave for Sydney from Lahore, and the second one will leave Sydney for Lahore on April 24.

“Interline ticketing facility has also been arranged with the collaboration of Virgin Australia Airlines to take the PIA passengers to other cities in Australia besides Sydney,” he said.

“The interline agreement allows the PIA direct flights to Sydney as well as the PIA passengers’ access to eight destinations in Australia,” he added.