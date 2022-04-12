PTI lawmakers file no trust motion against AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: On Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers submitted a no-trust motion against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi.

The no-trust motion was submitted by finance minister Majid Khan and Akbar Ibrahim. The motion carried the signatures of 25 PTI lawmakers and it was submitted to the assembly secretariat.

The name of Sardar Tanvir Ilyas has been recommended for the PM slot in the no-trust move.

In the house of 53, the strength of PTI stands at 31 while the AJK legislative assembly is bound to hold voting on the motion within 14 days.