Imran Khan to chair two important meetings today at Bani Gala

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has convened important meetings of party’s political committee as well as of senior leadership at his Bani Gala residence today (Tuesday).

According to reports, the former prime minister will hold consultations with his party leaders for chalking out the party’s future strategy, especially with respect to the situation arising out of the resignations given by the PTI MNAs.

The party leaders will discuss speeding up the mass contact movement ahead of next general elections.