KP govt advertises hiring of 3174 police constables for Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: To overcome the shortage of staff in various districts of the Hazara division, the provincial government on Tuesday advertised the hiring of 3174 police constables while the process for employment has been started by submitting an online application.

The induction of new policemen would be completed through Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) and the online application can be submitted from 12th April to 30th April 2022, police department has allocated a quota for police sons, minorities and women while disabled were not included in quota allocations.

According to the advertisement, police constables would be hired through ETEA for districts Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kolai Palis, Torghar, Upper Kohistan and Battagram which are facing a shortage of staff.

3174 policemen would be hired through the ETEA test where the police department would induct 1097 policemen for district Abbottabad, 40 for district Kolai Palis, 890 district Mansehra, 73 Upper Kohistan, 484 Battagram and 566 vacancies would be filled in district Haripur.

The police department has allocated a 10 percent quota for each woman and police son while a 5 percent quota has been allocated for minorities. For the post of the police constable, the minimum qualification was matric and a height of 5.7 feet would be the criteria.