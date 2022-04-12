Katrina prepares scrumptious breakfast for Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is winning hearts on social media with her culinarian skills. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry and these lovebirds never miss a chance to hit the headlines.

Recently, the New York actress took to Instagram to share a picture of the yummy ‘Sunday breakfast’ that she cooked for her husband Vicky.

In the photo, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress cooked scrambled eggs for her hubby. Sharing it on her Instagram stories, she captioned it “Sunday breakfast for hubby made by me.”

To note, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan after keeping their relationship under wraps and only a select few guests were invited, which included close friends, family, and some Bollywood celebrities such as Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Booth with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera as he collaborates with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

He also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan.