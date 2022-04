Film actress Mehwish Hayat who will be coming in her project ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ after the famous Punjab Nahi Jaoungi’, has been touring Turkey and shared some beautiful and adorable clicks from the eland of past glorious and one of the mightiest Ottoman Empire with her fans. The actress is in Istanbul, Turkey. Mehwish has changed her hairstyle too and posted pics in loose curls and messy buns. The actress also posed with horse. She captioned her pictures, “Lost in Istanbul”.