Mallika’s new yoga video goes viral, netizens call her ‘fitness queen’

Mallika Sherawat is known for her workout videos and the Bollywood actress shared one more clip on her Instagram on Monday. This time, the 45-year-old was seen performing Yoga. “Starting my week with sirsasana, I love doing inversions as it revitalises me & gives an immense energy boost,” she captioned her reel. The video has already garnered more than 43,000 views and over 6,000 likes in just two hours. “Indeed fitness Empress,” a user said. “Fitness queen,” another reacted. The actress often posts photos and videos from her workout sessions on her Instagram handle. On the work front, Mallika Sherawat will reportedly be next seen in a web series named ‘Bouncer Nagar’.













