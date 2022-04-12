PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s quadrangular T20s idea turned down

LAHORE: As was widely expected, Ramiz Raja’s proposal for a quadrangular T20 event got no further than a presentation to the ICC board meeting, the board deciding such a tournament could not fit into the next rights cycle. But Ramiz, whose own future at the board is now under a cloud, took some solace from the fact that it sparked discussion among Full Members over the weekend ICC meeting, at the chief executive level first and then at the board meeting itself on Sunday.

“Great discussion regarding 4 Nations series today at the ICC meet,” Ramiz tweeted. “As a concept it was welcomed and debated upon and seen as promoting the interest of the game. Fingers crossed. More when I am back at the office.” The note of hope suggested in the “fingers crossed” sits at odds with the observations of officials at the meeting. Some members at the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting earlier had signalled interest and approval of the generic idea of members hosting quadrangular events (which current regulations prohibit at the moment) but at the board level – although there was no vote – it was turned down.

One official echoed Ramiz’s tweet that there were “plenty of good discussions around it and acknowledgement that from a cricketing perspective it’s a great idea.” But given that the ICC events schedule is now fixed for the next cycle and that the FTP is almost done, fitting something like this in was, in a practical sense, a non-starter in the short-to-medium term.

A big driver behind that is the need for the ICC to sell its media rights for the next cycle with clarity in their schedule and no ambiguity about the number of events and new tournaments being added. There was also the small matter of the members who weren’t included in Ramiz’s proposal; that is, the eight members outside Pakistan, India, Australia and England. They were, predictably, not happy at not being considered.

How much more will emerge once he s back in office, as Ramiz tweeted, is also not certain. With the dramatic removal of Imran Khan from the premiership of Pakistan in dramatic fashion on Saturday night and Sunday morning, Ramiz had lost the man who appointed him chairman as he went into the ICC meeting. Ramiz did not respond to questions on Sunday about his future but with a new prime minister to be appointed this week, logic would suggest – as has been the case with nearly every change in government in Pakistan – that he or she brings with them a new administration to head the cricket board.