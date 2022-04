PARIS: Former France international Corentin Martins has been appointed coach of the Libyan football team, the national federation confirmed on Monday. Martins has been given a one-year contract in the run-up to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The 52-year-old managed Mauritania from 2014 to 2021, twice leading the northwestern African nation to the AFCON. He will be joined in Libya by his assistant in Mauritania, Sall Moustapha.