BOGOTA: Tatjana Maria shrugged off her world ranking of 237 to win the Bogota WTA title on Sunday, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 over fellow qualifier Laura Pigossi. WTA officials say Germany’s Maria, who reached a career-high of 46 in 2017, is the first mother-of-two this century to lift a tour trophy. Her maiden title came on the grass of ‘s-Hertogenbosch 2018. Maria, 34, gave birth to her first daughter Charlotte in 2013 and second daughter Cecilia in April 2021.