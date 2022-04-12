Governors of KP, Sindh step down

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Monday stepped down from office after the ouster of Imran Khan as the prime minister, with the country’s political situation changing with every passing day.

Farman, who has tendered his resignation to President Arif Alvi, was the 32nd governor of the province – and took the oath on September 5, 2018. Since joining PTI in 1995, Farman was elected to the provincial assembly, while he remained a minister from 2013 to 2018.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday stepped down from the office soon after the Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif elected as 23rd Prime Minister. He has sent his resignation to the President Dr. Arif Alvi.

“I refuse to work for culprits who are the subject of an ongoing federal investigation on account of serious charges of corruption and financial misconduct of billions of rupees,” he wrote in the resignation.

Ismail wrote in his resignation letter that his ‘conscience’ did not allow him to accord state protocol to Shehbaz Sharif, who he said was “facing serious charges of corruption”. He also mentioned the allegations of ousted PM Imran Khan that foreign elements hatched a conspiracy with opposition parties to remove him from power through no-trust motion. Ismail also held the state institutions responsible for failing to take any action of “letter-gate and foreign sponsored conspiracy” against former premier Imran. “While I shall continue to strive for achieving true sovereignty of our motherland under the command of my able leader, Imran Khan, I believe that holding this office any further will be a violation of my self-respect,” he maintained.