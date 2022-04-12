Alvi goes on ‘sick’ leave hours before Shehbaz’s oath

President Arif Alvi has gone on a leave after complaining of “discomfort” without explaining the matter further on Monday, hours before he was scheduled to administer oath to Prime Minister-designate Shehbaz Sharif. “The physician has examined him thoroughly and has advised him rest for a few days,” a short statement issued on the official handle of the President of Pakistan read. The development occurred soon after the National Assembly elected PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan.

It was earlier reported that President Alvi will continue to hold office for the time being and did not intend to resign despite political turmoil in the country. Party’s close aides said that the president will continue performing his constitutional duties as per usual and that the PTI leadership has issued no orders, nor considered his resignation.

Reports claimed that if PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan, in consultation with party leaders, asked President Alvi to resign then he may consider leaving the office. If any potential federal government will take the constitutional route to oust the president, then the party will make a decision based on the circumstances. There is a possibility that Arif Alvi might remain in office under the newly-elected prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif.