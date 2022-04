At least four police officers were martyred and dozens more sustained critical injuries Tuesday in a rocket attack on a police van in Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi tehsil.

According to police, the police van caught fire following an attack with a rocket by terrorists.

Four police officers were instantly martyred.

The injured were rushed to the hospital, where three of them were listed in critical condition.

The police launched a search operation in the area in order to apprehend the terrorists.