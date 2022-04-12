PM Shahbaz receives guard of honour as he assumes office

Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a guard of honor at Prime Minister House on Tuesday after taking over the reins of the state’s leading executive.

As the premier reviewed the guard of honor, the contingents of the armed forces saluted him. The new Prime Minister also met with members of the PM House’s staff and officials.

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s 23rd prime minister, took the oath of office on Monday night. As President Dr. Arif Alvi went on leave, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to him.

The National Assembly had earlier in the day elected Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the election and announced mass resignations.

The House was chaired by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), and the PM election process was completed. Shehbaz received 174 votes, while his opponent Shah Mehmood Qureshi received none because all PTI MNAs had left the assembly before the election.

Shehbaz was sworn in, according to the cabinet division. Shehbaz was named Prime Minister, according to the announcement.