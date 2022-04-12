Nawaz Sharif to reach Pakistan after Eid, says Javed Latif

Former Prime Minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan after Eid, according to PML-N senior leader Mian Javed Latif.

Following his illness, the PML-N supremo left for London in November 2019 with permission from then-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018, and in the Avenfield Properties case, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison and fined £8 million (Rs1.3 billion).

After suspending his sentence, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Nawaz to seek medical treatment abroad in 2019.

Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after Eid, according to PML-N senior leader Javed Latif, who spoke on Geo News’ Aapas Ki Baat.

Nawaz will face the charges against him once he arrives in Pakistan, according to Latif.

“He [Nawaz Sharif] will face the courts and the rule of law,” he continued, “but we do not expect anyone to be treated like a ladla [favourite] or to be subjected to brutality.”

Pakistan’s 23rd Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has been elected.

Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan was announced just hours after his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, was elected as Pakistan’s 23rd prime minister.

PM Shehbaz received 174 votes, while PTI candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi received none after his party decided to boycott the election.

The election was held under the chairmanship of MNA Ayaz Sadiq, two days after the lower house of Parliament voted to remove Imran Khan from office, ending a nearly 14-hour standoff between the Opposition and Khan’s ruling party that began on Saturday morning.

Nawaz Sharif’s court case timeline

Nawaz Sharif’s condition deteriorated on the night of October 21 and 22, 2019, and he was taken to the hospital.

In the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, Nawaz Sharif was granted medical bail on October 25.

In the Al-Azizia case, interim bail was granted to Nawaz Sharif on October 26 on humanitarian grounds.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid confirmed that Nawaz Sharif had suffered a mild heart attack on October 26.

Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in the Al-Azizia case was suspended for two months on October 29 due to medical reasons.

He was moved to Jati Umra after being released from Nawaz Sharif Services Hospital.

Shahbaz Sharif requested that Nawaz Sharif’s name be removed from the Exit Control List on November 8th (ECL).

Nawaz Sharif was granted conditional permission to leave Pakistan by the federal cabinet on November 12.

The PML-N filed a petition in the Lahore High Court on November 14 to have the indemnity bond condition lifted.

Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment by the Lahore High Court on November 16.

Nawaz Sharif arrived in London for treatment on November 19, 2019.