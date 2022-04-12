PRCS distributes food packs among deserving families

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) distributed food packs among deserving families at a ceremony held at the National Headquarters in the federal capital on Monday. The food packs were distributed among 100 families as part of an initiative launched in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) under which a total of 750 families will be provided with ration packs in Islamabad and Haripur during the holy month of Ramazan. Iftar Packs will also be provided to 2000 families under this initiative.

Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq, Head of Turkish Red Crescent in Pakistan Ibraheem Carlos, PRCS and TRC officials and volunteers attended the ceremony.

In his address on the occasion, Chairman Abrar ul Haq said the PRCS has been serving the suffering humanity across country to the best of its capabilities and without any discrimination. He said the PRCS officers and trained volunteers have the unique honour of being the first to reach and last to leave the troubled spots in the wake of any disaster or emergency situation in any part of the country.

Abrar ul Haq said the holy month of Ramazan affords an opportunity to the faithful to win Allah Almighty’s boundless blessings by serving the deserving people. He said every year, the PRCS distributes food packs among the deserving families in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent. He said the TRC has supported several development and humanitarian interventions in Pakistan for decades.

He wished a stronger partnership between PRCS and TRC in future to ensure a better future to the vulnerable segments of the society. “Together, we have to work for the betterment of our communities with greater commitment and dedication,” he added. In his speech, Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said that this ceremony is the expression of solidarity with the deserving people of Pakistan amid these challenging times.

“The quantity of food packs being distributed may not be that huge, but what matters is the demonstration of close relations and brotherhood between the people of Pakistan and Turkey,” he said, adding that the TRC has reached out to thousands of people in Pakistan in the time of need in the recent years. The ambassador hailed the PRCS for its services towards the suffering humanity.

Later, Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Chairman Abrar ul Haq distributed ration packs among the deserving families. On Monday, PRCS also inaugurated a solarized water filtration plant in Pind Begwal village of Islamabad. The water filtration plant was built by PRCS in collaboration with International Federation of the Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), to facilitate the communities residing in Pind Begwal.

Speaking with the communities on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said that It was a great pleasure for him to inaugurate the solar water filtration plant that is envisioned to uplift the quality of life for the targeted communities, instilling a sense of hope for a healthier future.

He said the water filtration plant will provide safe drinking water with the capacity of producing 1000 gallons per hour and the solar panel will also generate free of cost electricity for 200 street lights in the village. Abrar-ul-Haq thanked ICRC, IFRC, Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Partners, ECHO and all the other external partners for supporting PRCS in its humanitarian endeavors across Pakistan.