MoU signed to teach robotics, coding in Sindh schools

Sindh Education department and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to teach Robotics and Coding in government schools of the province. According to the MoU, initially the students of eighth class of government schools would be taught Robotics and Coding. Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah had said that the major breakthrough had been achieved to teach Robotics and Coding under the education of Science, Technology, Engineering and Management (STEM). He hoped to achieve positive results from the MoU. He said this initiative would also be extended to other schools.













