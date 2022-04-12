Home Based Workers Bill tabled in Balochistan Assembly

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi has said that the Home Based Workers Bill has been tabled in the Balochistan Assembly to protect the rights of women working at homes in the province.

Talking to a delegation of nongovernmental organization working on women rights that called on at Civil Secretariat in Quetta on Monday, she said that legislation has been expedited by consensus on all pending draft laws on protection of women and human rights.

“The Home Based worker Bill will improve the economic status of the women domestic workers in Balochistan and reduce poverty through the determination of the compensation given to the women at homes.

Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi further said that legislation is being enacted to provide equal opportunities to women in Balochistan in political, socio-economic and economic decision-making process.

“We are striving hard to enable women of Balochistan to hone their skills in various fields,” she said and added that in this regard, talks were also held with the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo who assured to take serious steps to make the initiatives for the development of women effective and fruitful.

Dr Rubaba Khan Baledi highlighting the role of women parliamentarians said that women members of the Assembly in Balochistan have proved their mettle by playing an active role in various departments as Parliamentary Secretaries.

The Balochistan government is taking measures to ensure provision of quality food items on fixed prices and every possible effort to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

The government would take stern action against vendors and hoarders’ self-imposed increase on eatables and other essential commodities food prices during the month of Ramazan, said an official of Balochistan government on Monday.

Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of quality food items at fixed price and Balochistan Food Authority should take action against those who are selling contaminated food items and impose fines on them.

The official said effective prevention of sale and purchase of low quality items would be ensured in all cases and maximum relief would be provided to the people.

The provincial government has also decided to provide subsidy in flour and other food items which would be given to each district to provide maximum relief to the people. The Price control committee and district administration would ensure proper implementation of tariffs.

The chief minister has also directed the Utility Store Corporation to ensure availability of ample quantity of food items at the utility stores.

The Balochistan government would also ensure foolproof security during the month of Ramazan and especially during Taraweeh prayers and the traffic system would be made as per the convenience of the people.

The government has also approved the immediate release of Zakat Fund and early commencement of the process of distribution among the beneficiaries. He said that the goal of the provincial government is to serve the masses and to provide them maximum facilities besides ensuring equal development in all parts of the province.