Punjab police chief takes notice of Sialkot ‘explosion’

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which three members of the same family were killed in an alleged explosion of flammable material in Mitranwali area of Sialkot and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

IG Punjab directed DPO Sialkot to inquire into all aspects of the incident. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that best medical facilities should be provided to the injured. On the direction of IG Punjab, DPO Sialkot and senior officers reached the spot.

DPO Sialkot said that according to initial reports, three persons, 13-year-old Abdullah, 35-year-old Karan and 37-year-old Nigina were killed in a tragic incident when an unidentified firecracker exploded at their house in Mitranwali area of Bambanwala Police station. Nabeela Bibi aged 40 years and Maliha aged 6 months were injured. The police team reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital and legal action has been initiated. He further said that after investigating all aspects of the incident legal requirements will be met and facts will be brought to light.