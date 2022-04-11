Now that the formalities of the no-confidence vote, and all the unpleasantness that was created because of it, are behind us, the first and foremost priority of the new setup ought to be getting to the bottom of the so-called cable controversy that was and continues to be at the heart of PTI’s agitation. How hard can it be to unearth the truth, after all, since all it will really take is to get the ambassador that sent the cable to clarify his stance? The Americans have already made their position pretty clear; that too on a number of occasions because the drumbeat of accusations from PTI is not dying down.

This is a very sensitive matter. It must not be forgotten that former PM Imran Khan implied not only the US-backed effort to de-seat him, allegedly because of his “independent foreign policy”, but also that it included bankrolling the opposition’s no-confidence motion. Since there was definitely no mention of the latter part of the charge in the press release that came after the national security committee discussed the cable, it seems PTI bigwigs had to really stretch their imagination to stitch it together. But the fact that they used what seems like a very convenient assumption to actually subvert the constitution is a very grave matter that will have to be addressed – sooner rather than later.

Most PTI supporters out on the streets on Imran Khan’s call after Saturday’s events do not seem to understand this subtlety. Indeed, a fair number of them are treading sensitive ground themselves and making the party do the same, by dragging elements in the judiciary as well as the establishment into their list of so-called traitors to the state just because their captain is no longer in charge. This is an extremely dangerous trend, not just for the party, but for the whole country. PTI leaders betrayed a disturbing lack of maturity, as well as divorced from reality, in the runup to and even during the vote of no-confidence. And while it is their democratic and undeniable right to protest, they must let better sense prevail and avoid a head-on collision with state institutions at all costs. The answer to the puzzle lies in deciphering the cable correctly. *