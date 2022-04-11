The New PM

Steeped in humility and striking right notes, the maiden speech of Pakistan’s 23rd prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had all the makings of a blockbuster. From raising minimum wages to singing the Kashmir tune all the while talking of the constant need for national harmony, the former opposition seemed to have stepped into the arena after doing its homework. And, why wouldn’t it? Neither Mr Sharif nor his party is stranger to the dogmas of the country’s politics. They have been groomed for decades, having sat on both sides of the table on numerous occasions for just this speech. As victory finally landed in the lap of the perpetual Brother-in-Chief, the new administrator wasted no time in addressing the sealed elephant in the room. The letter was addressed, an impartial discussion heralded and the security chiefs called for a briefing to the parliament’s security committee. At first glance, this seems too good to be true. For, realising the ferociousness of a neverending list of uphill challenges before you is the only first step needed to taste success. Even the staunchest of his rivals would give him the benefit of the doubt because the man–nicknamed “Speed Shehbaz”– knows how to get the job done.

But the appeal of his splendidly-done first act aside, a new day has dawned and it does not accept rhetoric–no matter how passionate– to the resolve the Herculean tasks. We’ve stressed it to the point of being downright repetitive but each and every sector of the country needs utmost attention, that too, in double-quick time. Save the great fight by the Pakistani rupee in the international market for another day. Take yesterday’s gains in the stock exchange as a starting point, not a midway achievement. A fresh start should mean an all-embracing eagle’s eye perspective that delivers results, not incoherent platitudes. The assembly should already be aware of the game plan considering the dissident side has already walked away. Now, creating a vacuum in favour of battling the verdict on the street might churn phenomenal footage and colourful headlines, but how would it help Imran Khan stay relevant to the parliament is a question lingering on every mind. With literally no opposition and the entire political fabric up in arms, Mr Sharif has no other option left. He has to succeed. *