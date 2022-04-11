Thai billionaire granted bail over lese majeste charges

A billionaire Thai opposition figure was indicted and granted bail Monday after being charged with violating the country’s tough royal defamation laws, in the highest profile lese majeste case yet. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was charged last year after he posted a video in which he questioned whether Thailand was leaning too heavily on Siam Bioscience — closely linked to the Thai royal family — for its vaccination campaign. The 43-year-old, who founded the now-banned and hugely popular anti-establishment Future Forward Party, also faces charges relating to computer crimes. On Monday a judge ruled that the court would indict Thanathorn for leste majeste, which can carry a sentence of 15 years imprisonment per charge, and granted bail to the billionaire with a 90,000 baht ($2,600) guarantee. Speaking outside the court, Thanathorn said he believed the case was “politically motivated” and vowed to contest the charges. “It is clear that I am one of the key opposition [figures] and I think the objective is to silence me, to make the public afraid. So if we can keep silent, keep our mouths shut, they win,” he said. Thanathorn is the highest profile individual to be hit by recent lese majeste allegations. He joins a raft of activists who have also been charged since a pro-democracy movement rose up in 2020 — with some of the most prominent calling for controversial royal reforms.













