Shahid Afridi felicitates newly elected PM Shahbaz Sharif

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Shahid Afridi has congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on becoming 23rd Premier of the country. Taking to the Twitter, he hoped that the PM would be successful to pull the country out of the economic and political crises by employing his best administrative abilities.

شہباز شریف صاحب کو پاکستان کا 23واں وزیر اعظم منتخب ہونے پر مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں اور اُمید کرتا ہوں کہ وہ اپنی بہترین انتظامی صلاحیتوں کو بروکار لاتے ہوئے پاکستان کو موجودہ معاشی اور سیاسی بحرانوں سے نکالنے میں کامیاب ہوں گے ۔ #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 @CMShehbaz — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 11, 2022