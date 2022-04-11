Court adjourns Paragon City reference hearing till April 27

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique till April 27.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khwaja Salman Rafique appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel for Kh Saad Rafique submitted an application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day due to his engagements in Islamabad in connection with the National Assembly session.

The court allowed the application. The court also recorded statements of three prosecution witnesses – Saleem Akhtar, Muhammad Younas and Muhammad Ejaz – during the proceedings.